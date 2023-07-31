Man killed in Moray motorbike crash with car
- Published
A motorbike rider was killed in a collision with a car in Moray on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the A96 near Alves Wood at around 08:40 on Sunday.
Police Scotland confirmed the 34-year-old man, who had been riding a black Yamaha Tracer 9, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The female driver of the white Hyundai i10 car suffered minor injuries. The road was closed until 19:40 on Sunday.
Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them.
Sgt Alexander Bowser-Riley said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the motorcyclist at this very sad time.
"I would urge anyone who saw either vehicle shortly prior to the collision, particularly on the A96 between Elgin and Forres, who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact us."