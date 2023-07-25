Tall ships make a splash as they sail into Shetland
- Published
Thirty-seven sailing ships from around the world have arrived in Lerwick for the only Scottish leg of the 2023 Tall Ships Races.
The ships, carrying more than 1,300 crew, have made the journey across the North Sea from Fredrikstad in Norway.
It is the third time Shetland has hosted the event, having previously been a venue in 1999 and 2011.
The races are designed to encourage international friendship and training for young people in the art of sailing.
They are held every year and consist of racing legs of several hundred nautical miles and a "cruise in company" between the legs.
Half the crew of each ship participating in the races must consist of young people.
The Shetland event runs from Wednesday to Saturday, when spectators will gather for the Parade of Sail as the fleet leaves for the final leg to Arendal in Norway.
The Indonesian ship Bima Suci was among the early arrivals.
Pounding drums, chanting and song echoed across Lerwick Harbour as it sailed in on Monday.
Captain Muhammad Sati Lubis said the crew were happy to be in Shetland.
"We are blessed to be here, this is the first time we visit Europe," he said.
"It's tradition for our ship that when we enter a harbour we perform with our marching band, our cadets also climb the mast.
"They give a big wave to the people."
Tall Ships Races project manager Emma Miller said there were about 100 sail trainees from Shetland taking part in the races.
"We've had some really good feedback from the trainees already," she said.
"They are super excited about the experience they're having and the friendships that they're building."
Steve Mathieson, the Shetland Islands development manager for Visit Scotland, said the event was "a big draw" at what is already a busy time for Shetland tourism.
He said there was strong demand from both overnight and cruise ship visitors to the islands.
"Accommodation providers are all telling us that it's a really busy year and as far as cruises go we are expecting a record year," he said.
"You throw an event of this size into the mix and you're really going to have that fantastic buzz around Lerwick and around Shetland that only these kind of events can bring in."
Mr Mathieson said: "This is a real international event and it really puts Shetland centre stage."