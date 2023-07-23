Ship worker dies on board vessel at Aberdeen's south harbour
A ship worker has died after an incident on board a vessel which was docked at Aberdeen's south harbour.
Police received a report that a man had been seriously injured on the ship at about 15:40 on Saturday.
Emergency services attended the scene at Dunottar Quay and later confirmed the worker - who has not been named- had died.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident."
"The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware," they added.