Archaeology student says lost luggage will affect research
- Published
An American woman on an archaeological study trip to Orkney says she has been forced to buy clothes in charity shops after her luggage went missing.
Heather Leonard, from Texas, is studying for a Masters in archaeological practice at the University of the Highlands and Islands.
The 45-year-old flew from Toronto to London and then Edinburgh with British Airways, then to Kirkwall with Loganair last Wednesday. However, her bag did not arrive.
That has left her without her medication and her protective clothing, including reinforced boots and waterproofs.
She said the last few days had been "very difficult" and added: "It's definitely going to impact my research.
"I'm going to have to be creative and find other ways to get the data I need."
As part of her work towards her final dissertation, Ms Leonard has to make frequent field trips to the island of Rousay on Orkney.
She was able to find a pair of boots in a charity shop, so she could go onto the dig, but had to order other clothes online. She has spent more than £250 on replacements.
The English teacher has also been without her drugs to treat anxiety, although she said she was "very lucky" to have a good friend staying with her in Kirkwall, which had "helped with the mental side of it".
She said it was frustrating to get Loganair's customer service department to answer her queries, and that they only got in touch after she gave them a poor rating on review website Trustpilot.
Ms Leonard is now in correspondence with the airline, but feels it is "giving me the run-around".
A Loganair spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, the luggage in question was not transferred to Loganair in time to make the onward connection.
"We have launched an investigation to find out why this happened and are liaising directly with our baggage handling partners to reunite this customer with their luggage."
'A special place'
The airline added that it had never received the luggage from British Airways, and could not deliver a bag that it did not have.
British Airways said it was the last operating carrier - Loganair - which was responsible for the bags, and apologised for the disruption.
"We are working with Loganair to get their bag to them as quickly as possible," it added.
Ms Leonard, who visited Orkney last year as part of her studies, says her experience has not put her off returning in future.
"I love Kirkwall as it's a special place, it feels like home. I was so excited to come back this year," she said.
But she says that next time she might take the ferry.