Teen who broke his back sledging climbs the Eiffel Tower
- Published
A teenager from Aberdeen who broke his back in a sledging accident has successfully climbed the Eiffel Tower.
Filip Cegar, 13, was badly injured at a golf course in the Bieldside area last December.
He had to learn to walk again, and decided to climb the 674 steps of the Paris landmark to raise money for Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital's (RACH).
The teenager said he was amazed he had raised more than £4,000 - double his original target.
He explained that stairs had been the biggest challenge during his recovery and it had always been his dream to visit the French capital.
"The climb was excellent, the queue was not too long and climbing up to the first two levels was smooth," he said.
"The elevator took us to the top of the Eiffel Tower and we had the most amazing view of a beautiful sunset. I have always wanted to visit Paris so this was a dream come true.
"I was so happy to get to the top of the stairs and I can't believe how much money has been raised."
Surgeons at the Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital (RACH) had realigned Filip's spine and fixed his spinal cord in place to prevent any further damage.
The pupil at Cults Academy was then transferred to the Queen Elizabeth National Spinal Injuries Unit in Glasgow, where he had to learn to walk again.
Money raised will be used to buy a special chair for the RACH's High Dependency Unit.
The additional money he has raised will help to fund a room in The Archie Foundation's Family Centre, where families can stay while their children are patients.