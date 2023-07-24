Ship worker who died on board vessel at Aberdeen Harbour named
A 67-year-old Aberdeen ship worker who died after an incident on board a vessel at the city's south harbour has been named as Albert Ross.
Police received a report that Mr Ross, who was known as Abbey, had been seriously injured on the ship at about 15:40 on Saturday.
Emergency services attended the scene at Dunnottar Quay and later confirmed Mr Ross had died.
Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
The Health and Safety Executive has also been made aware.
The Port of Aberdeen confirmed it was assisting the relevant authorities with their inquiries.