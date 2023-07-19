Laundry staff exposed to asbestos at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Laundry staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary are being supported after what is being described as an "isolated asbestos incident."
NHS Grampian said a "small number of staff" were in the unit when a beam was knocked during the installation of a new hydraulic press on 7 July.
Chief Executive Caroline Hiscox told staff it could be two weeks before the laundry is fully operational again.
The health board said contingency plans are in place to minimise disruption.
In an effort to prevent laundry shortages staff are being asked to use paper to clean spills instead of towels, to wear scrubs only when appropriate and to only change beds when needed within a seven day window.
A spokesperson from NHS Grampian said: "As part of the installation of a new hydraulic press in the laundry, a beam was inadvertently disturbed which produced an isolated asbestos incident.
"A small number of staff and contractors were in the unit at the time and have been identified and supported.
"Contingency plans are currently in place with support from other boards. Our laundry team has worked tirelessly to keep the service running smoothly until everything is fully safe and operational in the next few weeks."
In a video message for staff, Ms Hiscox thanked staff for keeping the laundry service running, despite the "hurdles".
Monitoring of the risk is ongoing and the room has been isolated.
No procedures have been cancelled as a result of the incident.