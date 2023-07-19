BP fined £650,000 after offshore worker's fall death
Energy firm BP has been fined £650,000 after a worker died when he plunged from an offshore platform into the sea.
Sean Anderson, 43, fell through an open grating on the Unity installation, about 112 miles (180km) north-east of Aberdeen, on 4 September 2014.
Mr Anderson, from the Tyne and Wear area, fell about 72ft (22m) into the water.
BP had been found guilty of breaching health and safety laws last week by a jury at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Mr Anderson had been working as a scaffolder for Cape, a company which was carrying out work on the platform. Unity was being operated by BP at the time of the incident.
The court heard that Mr Anderson fell through the open grate at about 04:00.
The alarm was raised and a fast-rescue craft found him face down in the water.
Despite attempts to rescuscitate him, Mr Anderson was pronounced dead.
The cause of death was given as head and chest injuries as a result of his fall.
BP had pled not guilty to health and safety charges, but was convicted of failing to have suitable control measures in place for open gratings on the platform's lower deck.
Defence counsel Murdo Macleod KC expressed the company's "deepest condolences" to Mr Anderson's family.
He said this had been a highly unusual and rare case, and told Sheriff Graham Buchanan that BP had a "rigorous" approach to safety.
Mr Macleod said no attempt was being made to minimise the fact that a fatality had occurred, but argued that the level of culpability was low.
"It was drilled into every worker that barriers were not to be crossed," he said, describing this as a cardinal rule.
Sheriff Buchanan said that although what happened was "tragic and devastating", it had been an isolated incident.
He added that a man had died, and that a fine on a profitable company such as BP must have "some economic impact".