BP fined £650,000 after offshore fall death
- Published
Energy firm BP has been fined £650,000 after a worker died when he plunged from an offshore platform into the sea.
Sean Anderson, 43, fell through an open grating on the Unity installation, about 112 miles (180km) north-east of Aberdeen, on 4 September 2014.
Mr Anderson, from the Tyne and Wear area, fell about 72ft (22m) into the water.
BP had been found guilty of breaching health and safety laws last week by a jury at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Mr Anderson had been working as a scaffolder for Cape, a company which was carrying out work on the platform. Unity was being operated by BP at the time of the incident.
The court heard that Mr Anderson fell through the open grate at about 04:00.
The alarm was raised and a fast-rescue craft found him face down in the water.
Despite attempts to rescuscitate him, Mr Anderson was pronounced dead.
The cause of death was given as head and chest injuries as a result of his fall.
BP had pled not guilty to health and safety charges, but was convicted of failing to have suitable control measures in place for open gratings on the platform's lower deck.
