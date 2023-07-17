Shell plans to demolish landmark former Aberdeen headquarters
Shell has announced plans to demolish its landmark former headquarters in Aberdeen.
The energy giant had been based at the Tullos building since 1973.
The company revealed in 2021 it was relocating to the Silver Fin building in the city centre and staff started moving last year.
Documents lodged with Aberdeen City Council say the building's age and condition mean it is unlikely a new operator would take it on.
If the plans are approved, demolition is expected to take place over a 12-month period.
Shell previously said its new premises would help it "reinvigorate the business for the energy transition".
The company said the move would provide staff with a modern workplace as well as playing a part in the regeneration of Aberdeen city centre.
Shell's opened its first office in Union Street in 1965, before moving to the Tullos site off Wellington Road.
In 2018 the firm marked 50 years of production in the North Sea, and its headquarters was seen as a symbol of the north east's booming fortunes.