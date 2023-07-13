Jail for £160,000 Shetland Post Office embezzler
An employee who embezzled £160,000 from a Post Office in Shetland to fund a gambling addiction which had "spiralled out of control" has been jailed.
Jack Simpson, 29, was a clerk in Lerwick's Commercial Street office when it happened.
He removed money from bags which were meant to go in a safe before being collected. He carried out the offence between January and August 2021.
First offender Simpson was sentenced to 28 months at Lerwick Sheriff Court.
Sheriff Ian Cruickshank described it as a "mind-numbing breach of trust".
Simpson had made false entries into the Post Office system in an attempt to cover his tracks.
When the owner reviewed CCTV footage Simpson was seen blowing air from his mouth into cash bags to make it look as if they were fuller.
Defence solicitor Tommy Allan said his client had "deep remorse" over the offence.
Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said he accepted that Simpson, who admitted the offence, was a first-time offender.
However he said given the nature of the "elaborate deception" there was no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.
Consideration of a confiscation order will continue.