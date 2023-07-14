BP guilty after worker died in offshore fall in 2014
Energy firm BP has been found guilty of breaching health and safety laws after a worker died when he fell from an offshore platform into the sea.
Sean Anderson, 43, fell through an open grating on the Unity installation, about 112 miles (180km) north-east of Aberdeen, on 4 September 2014.
Mr Anderson, from the Tyne and Wear area, fell about 72ft (22m) into the water.
The verdict followed an eight-day trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Fiscal depute Kristina Kelly, who was prosecuting, said BP operated Unity at the time, and Mr Anderson worked for Cape which was carrying out work on the platform.
Ms Kelly said that at about 04:00 on the day in question the scaffolder, who was not wearing a lifejacket, fell through an open grate into the sea.
The alarm was raised and a fast-rescue craft found Mr Anderson face down in the water and he was taken aboard.
First aid was administered, but he had no pulse and was very cold.
Resuscitation efforts continued until paramedic assistance arrived by helicopter, but Mr Anderson was pronounced dead.
The cause of death was given as head and chest injuries as a result of his fall.
BP Exploration was found guilty of failing to have in place suitable and sufficient control measures in respect of open gratings on the lower deck, contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.
