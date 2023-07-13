Man arrested after two people badly hurt in Aberdeenshire crash
A 56-year-old man has been arrested after two women were badly injured in a crash in Aberdeenshire.
The collision on the A90 near Temple of Fiddes, involving a van and a lorry, happened at about 16:35 on Wednesday.
The two female passengers from the van, aged 57 and 60, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to "serious" injuries. Their condition was described as stable.
Police Scotland appealed for any witnesses to contact them.
Meanwhile, a 61-year-old man has been charged after a tractor trailer allegedly rolled into a bus in Orkney.
Police were called to the incident near the Highland Park Distillery in Kirkwall at about 14:45 on Wednesday.
Stagecoach Highlands confirmed one of its vehicles was involved, and that the three passengers and driver on board were uninjured.