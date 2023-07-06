Man dies following electric bike crash near Ballater
- Published
The rider of an electric bike has died following a crash on an Aberdeenshire road.
Emergency services were called to the collision on B976 near Glen Muick, close to Ballater, at about 16:35 on Sunday.
Police Scotland said the 61-year-old man died at the scene.
Sgt Sarah Ritchie said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man involved in this incident. We are still making inquiries into the collision."
The officer added: I am appealing for anyone who may have seen a male cyclist prior to this incident to contact us.
"If anyone has dashcam footage, please pass it on as it could assist our ongoing inquiry."
The crash involved an orange Kalkhoff electric bike.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.