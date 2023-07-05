King's Birkhall estate to buy gates from Aberdeen City Council
- Published
Aberdeen City Council has agreed to sell a set of old gates from historic Union Terrace Gardens to the King's Birkhall estate for £500.
The gardens - which originally opened in 1879 - reopened in December following a £28m redevelopment which began in 2019.
The council had been approached by Birkhall, in Aberdeenshire, to see if there were any surplus gates for sale.
The £500 will to go to the Lord Provost's Charitable Trust.
It came as King Charles was presented with the Honours of Scotland - the nation's crown jewels - at a ceremony in Edinburgh to mark his Coronation.
Council documents said the set of cast iron gates were for reuse in the estate gardens.
They were removed from Union Terrace Gardens as part of the refurbishment works.
The sale was approved by the finance and resources committee on Wednesday afternoon.
The appropriate price was "currently thought to be £500 given the current condition of the gates", the council document said.
Birkhall will arrange for the collection of the gates.