Family tribute to grandfather killed in crash near St Fergus
- Published
Police have named a grandfather who died after a two-vehicle crash on the A90 in Aberdeenshire.
Frederick Menzies, 77, was driving a blue Kia Ceed car when it was involved in a collision with a white Citroen Relay van.
The accident happened at about 15:15 on Wednesday, around one mile south of St Fergus.
In a statement, his family said: "Fred was a loving father and husband, who was loved by his grandchildren."
Officers said Mr Menzies was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 60-year-old female driver of the van was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Her injuries were described as non-life threatening.
Sgt Peter Henderson said: "Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this collision.
"We are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone with information or dash cam footage to get in touch."