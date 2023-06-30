First offender had more than £250,000 of cocaine in Moray
- Published
A first offender caught with drugs worth more £250,000 feared he could be killed if he co-operated with police, a court has heard.
Police found Aiden McCrea, 20, with high purity cocaine at a house in Aberlour, Moray, in July 2022.
McCrea, from Elgin, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
His sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh was deferred until August.
The court heard officers found McCrae with cocaine with a purity of between 80% and 85%.
A phone belonging to McCrea showed he had been communicating with people in Spain about the substances.
Judge Lord Weir heard that when he was arrested, McCrea spontaneously stated: "There's a kilo and a half in the shed. I just got phoned by a boy in Spain and told what to do.
"I honestly don't know what I can or can't say, If I say anything these guys will kill me."
Defence advocate Simon Gilbride said: "He fully accepts responsibility for his actions. He wanted to resolve the matter as soon as possible."
Lord Weir granted bail and deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports.
He added: "I'm sure you appreciate the seriousness of the offence to which you have pleaded guilty to."