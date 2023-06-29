Peterhead woman's death treated as murder
- Published
The death of a woman in Peterhead on Tuesday is being treated as murder, police have said.
A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of the 58-year-old, who has been named as Elizabeth Watson.
He is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday.
A statement from relatives said: "Elizabeth was a much loved mum and grandma, she will be missed dearly by many."
Police were called to the address at Catto Drive at about 18:15 on Tuesday.
Ms Watson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Det Insp James Callander, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with Elizabeth's family and friends at this difficult time, as well as everyone in the local community affected by her death.
"A police presence will remain in the area in the coming days, including detectives from the Major Investigation Team. Specialist officers are providing Elizabeth's family with support.
"Anyone who may have information which could assist our inquiries is asked to call 101."