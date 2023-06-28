Driver, 77, dies after car and van crash near St Fergus
A 77-year-old man has died after his car and a van crashed on the A90 in Aberdeenshire.
The accident happened a mile south of St Fergus at about 15:15.
The man, who was driving a blue Kia Ceed car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 60-year-old female driver of the Citroen Relay van was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Her injuries were described as non-life threatening.
The road remains closed to allow for a police investigation and a diversion is in place.
Sgt Peter Henderson, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this collision.
"We are working to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch."
