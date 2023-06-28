Man, 30, arrested after death of woman, 58, in Peterhead
- Published
A man has been arrested after the death of a woman in an Aberdeenshire town.
Police Scotland said officers were alerted to concerns for the woman at an address in Peterhead's Catto Drive shortly after 18:15 on Tuesday.
The 58-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force said: "A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. There is no risk to the wider public. Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are at an early stage."