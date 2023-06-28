Man, 30, arrested after death of woman, 58, in Peterhead

Peterhead death sceneJasperImage
Police were called to Catto Drive in Peterhead

A man has been arrested after the death of a woman in an Aberdeenshire town.

Police Scotland said officers were alerted to concerns for the woman at an address in Peterhead's Catto Drive shortly after 18:15 on Tuesday.

The 58-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said: "A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. There is no risk to the wider public. Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are at an early stage."

Related Topics