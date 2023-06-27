Woman charged in connection with man's death in Aberdeen

Marischal Court flats
A body was found in Aberdeen's Marischal Court

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Aberdeen.

Police received a report of a man's body being found within a property in Marischal Court, in the Castlegate area, at about 01:20 on Monday.

The force said a woman had been arrested and charged and was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: "The man is still to be formally identified and inquiries are ongoing."

