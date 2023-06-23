University of Aberdeen cancels plans to redevelop parts of campus
- Published
The University of Aberdeen has cancelled plans to redevelop parts of its campus.
A "transformational" investment project for the historic King's College campus in Old Aberdeen had been announced in 2019.
It was intended the new area would house the business school.
However in a letter, staff were told that circumstances had changed globally since the plans were unveiled, including high inflation.
Senior vice principal Karl Leydecker said the university would now reconsider the future requirements for its estate.
"Since the proposals were announced in 2019 much has changed in the world, including the Covid-19 pandemic and an extended and ongoing period of high inflation and supply chain problems in the construction sector," he wrote.
"As a result, the University Court confirmed that we are not proceeding with the projects."
Staff and student input will now be sought, with an update on progress expected in June next year.
"In the meantime, I would like to thank again everyone involved in discussions and development of the projects," the senior vice principal added.