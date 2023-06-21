Explosion reported at offshore supply base in Peterhead
- Published
Emergency services have been called to a report of an explosion at an offshore supply base in Peterhead.
Industrial firm Asco said there was an "incident" at its yard in the Burnhaven area at about 11:00. The cause is not yet known.
It said the incident involved equipment owned and operated by a third-party.
The company said: "On-site personnel have been evacuated safely and are accounted for. As a precaution, all operations have temporarily halted."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Emergency services are in attendance following a report of an explosion at an industrial premises in Peterhead.
"The public are asked to avoid the area."
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said in a statement: "Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and specialist resources to the area.
"Firefighters are assisting emergency service partners at the scene."