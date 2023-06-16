Death of woman in Alford not believed to be suspicious
The death of a woman in Aberdeenshire which was being investigated by police is not believed to be suspicious.
The 56-year-old woman's body was discovered at a property on Leslie Crescent in Alford at about 15:45 on Monday.
Police Scotland said earlier this week it was being treated as unexplained.
The force told BBC Scotland on Friday: "Inquiries are ongoing into the death, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.