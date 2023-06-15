Crews tackle two wildfires in Aberdeen
Dozens of firefighters have been tackling two wildfires in Aberdeen.
The worst, at the area known as the Gramps, saw about 40 firefighters called to the Kincorth area of the city at about 19:50 on Wednesday.
Eleven different appliances, including specialist units, were called to the scene. Crews were due to return on Thursday morning to check it was safe.
Earlier in the evening, firefighters were called to the Bridge of Don side of Aberdeen beach as a blaze took hold.
They managed to bring it under control within a couple of hours.
Earlier this month the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) issued a Scotland-wide warning of a "very high" wildfire risk.
The SFRS said most wildfires are started by accident, including due to the use of barbecues.