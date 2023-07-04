BP goes on trial after worker died in offshore fall in 2014
A worker died after falling from an offshore platform into the sea, a trial has heard.
Sean Anderson, 43, is said to have fallen through an open grating on the Unity installation, about 112 miles (180km) north-east of Aberdeen, on 4 September 2014.
Energy firm BP denies breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act.
The jury was told, on the first day of the trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, that Mr Anderson fell about 72ft (22m).
The allegation covers the period between 28 August and 4 September 2014 at the Unity offshore installation.
It is alleged BP Exploration failed to conduct its undertaking as an employer in such a way as to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, that persons not in its employment who may be affected were not exposed to risks to their health or safety in that it did fail to have in place suitable and sufficient control measures in respect of open gratings on the lower deck.
As a consequence the charge states Mr Anderson, an employee of a contractor working on the installation, fell through an open grating on the lower deck there to the sea below and suffered fatal injuries, contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.
Defence counsel Murdo Macleod KC said BP denied the charge.
Fiscal depute Kristina Kelly, prosecuting, read the jury agreed evidence as the case began.
Resuscitation efforts
She said BP operated Unity at the time, and scaffolder Mr Anderson worked for Cape which was carrying out work.
Ms Kelly said that at about 04:00 on the day in question Mr Anderson, who was not wearing a lifejacket, fell into the sea.
The alarm was raised and a fast-rescue craft found him face down in the water and he was taken aboard.
First aid was carried out but he had no pulse and was very cold.
Resuscitation efforts continued until paramedic assistance arrived by helicopter, but he was pronounced dead.
The cause of death was given as head and chest injuries as a consequence of descent into the sea.
Mr Anderson was from the Tyne and Wear area.
The trial, before Sheriff Graham Buchanan, is scheduled to last about 10 days.