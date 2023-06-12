Remote island to get broadband link from space
- Published
People living in one of the remotest parts of Scotland are to get a high-speed broadband link from space.
The UK government has announced that residents on Papa Stour, an island to the west of the Shetland mainland, will get a link to a satellite internet connection.
Work to connect to one of the low earth orbit (LEO) satellites will be completed later this week.
Papa Stour has the smallest population of Shetland's inhabited islands.
Slow internet
UK minister for data and digital infrastructure, Sir John Whittingdale, said: "Improving Papa Stour's connectivity is a major milestone in our efforts to close the digital divide as it transforms the lives of the island's residents and visitors."
The equipment to receive the satellite connection is expected to be in place on Papa Stour later this week and it will then link with OneWeb's LEO satellites to beam the high-speed broadband connection to the island from space.
Paul Coffey, of Clarus Networks Group, said: "Until now, Papa Stour residents have been constrained due to unreliable and slow internet connectivity.
"This installation is a landmark step in connecting remote communities, offering new possibilities for UK business and tourism."