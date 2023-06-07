Eighteen arrested over disorder around Aberdeen v Rangers match
- Published
Eighteen people have now been arrested and charged over disorder linked to a Aberdeen versus Rangers football match.
There were a series of incidents surrounding the game at Aberdeen's Pittodrie stadium on 23 April, which ended in a 2-0 win for the home side.
Five men were arrested and charged in the days that followed. A further 13 have been reported to the procurator fiscal.
Police said the 18 people charged were all male, aged between 16 and 34.
Social media footage after the game showed a smashed window on a coach carrying Rangers fans.
Rangers later released a statement condemning the "disgusting" chants of a section of the home fans.
Supt Neil McDonald, from Police Scotland, said that football-related disorder remained "utterly unacceptable and will not be tolerated".
He added: "We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that those who seek to spoil and disrupt these occasions are dealt with robustly.
"I would like to thank the overwhelming majority of fans and members of the public for their support and behaviour during the fixture."