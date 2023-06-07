Teenager in court charged with murder in Fraserburgh
- Published
A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Fraserburgh.
Michael Jenkins, 24, from Cumbria, died in a disturbance in the Aberdeenshire town at about 18:00 on Sunday.
He was found by emergency services with serious injuries and died at the scene a short time later. His family said he would be "missed by so many".
Alfie Whelan, of Sutton, made no plea when he appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court. He was remanded in custody.
He also faced a drugs charge and a charge of communicating indecently under the Sexual Offences Scotland Act.
Police Scotland said Mr Jenkins had been visiting Fraserburgh for work at the time of his death.
In a tribute, his family said: "Mike will be missed by so many - a son, a brother, an uncle, a partner, a friend, a grandson, and a friendly smile even to those that didn't know him.
"Life wasn't always kind to you Mike, but you showed the world a lot of kindness. We all love you."