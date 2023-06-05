Death of man in Fraserburgh stabbing incident investigated
The death of a man in Fraserburgh after what was understood to be a stabbing is being investigated by police.
Officers said there were reports of an injury on the Aberdeenshire town's Watermill Road at about 18:00 on Sunday.
Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland said a 19-year-old man also suffered injuries during the incident and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances," the force said in a statement.