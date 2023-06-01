New Stonehaven lifeboat station 'vital' to help save lives
A new lifeboat station in Stonehaven could save vital seconds in response times, according to a RNLI manager.
Plans have been submitted for a state-of-the-art facility at the town's harbour to replace a portacabin which crews currently operate from.
A campaign has been launched to raise £50,000 towards the estimated £900,000 cost.
Andy Martin, Stonehaven's lifeboat operations manager, described a new station as "crucial".
The RNLI is now seeking planning permission.
"We've been operating out of a portacabin for the last nine years," Mr Martin told BBC Scotland.
"Being able to have the boat and the launch rig in a purpose-built building where the crew can all train together and socialise together and having the facilities to assist causalities is crucial.
"The facilities that the new station will have include showering facilities which are important not just for us but for warming up people who have fallen into the sea and we've brought back in. We've got nothing like that at the moment."
'As good as it gets'
He explained: "We're really pushing to get this new station put in because it will mean a great deal to us and help us deliver the service we like to deliver.
"Being able to keep the lifeboat and its launching tractor and trailer in the same building will shave vital seconds off of launch times, which will ultimately help us reach everyone we can. A purpose-built lifeboat station is as good as it gets.
"The plan is to save a bit of time getting the boat in the water."
Stonehaven RNLI has launched a fundraising campaign to help raise £50,000 to support a wider £900,000 RNLI appeal.