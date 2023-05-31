Woman faces Aberdeen attempted murder charge in court
A woman has appeared in court charged with attempted murder in Aberdeen.
Emergency services were called to the city's Hutcheon Street at about 00:50 on Tuesday.
A 33-year-old woman, said by police to have been in a serious condition, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Candice Seers, 36, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with assault to severe injury, the danger of life, and attempted murder, and having a blade or point.
She made no plea and was remanded in custody.