Two in court on assault charge after man dies in Aberdeen

Police were called to an incident at a property in Rosehill Crescent on Saturday

A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with assault after the death of a 39-year-old man in Aberdeen.

Police were called to an incident at a property in Rosehill Crescent at about 22:45 on Saturday.

Mark Riddell, 36, and Leah Knight, 28, made no plea and were remanded in custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The 39-year-old man, who has not been named, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

Police Scotland said the case had been referred to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and also the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner.

