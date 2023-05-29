Two in court on assault charge after man dies in Aberdeen
- Published
A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with assault after the death of a 39-year-old man in Aberdeen.
Police were called to an incident at a property in Rosehill Crescent at about 22:45 on Saturday.
Mark Riddell, 36, and Leah Knight, 28, made no plea and were remanded in custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The 39-year-old man, who has not been named, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.
Police Scotland said the case had been referred to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and also the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner.