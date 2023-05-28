Man dies and two arrested after Aberdeen 'assault'
A man has died in hospital after an alleged assault at a property in Aberdeen.
Police were called to Rosehill Crescent at about 22:45 on Saturday following a report of concern for the 39-year-old.
He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.
The force confirmed a 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman had been arrested over an assault. Police said inquiries were ongoing.
A spokesperson added the matter had been referred to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and the Police Investigation and Review Commissioner (Pirc).