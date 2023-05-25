Dad completes 1000 days of son's toy car photos
- Published
An Edinburgh dad has completed 1000 days of taking pictures of his son's toy cars.
Ross Burns has taken pictures everyday of the miniature hot-wheels cars across different location in the UK.
What started as a lock down project in 2020, his now almost three year journey has allowed him to capture the striking images from Buckingham Palace to Edinburgh Castle.
The 43-year-old posted the pictures on his Instagram account, which received an encouraging reaction from his followers.
Head of Communications at Edinburgh Napier University, Burns began photographing the toy cars in different places across Edinburgh during lockdown. When restrictions began to ease, he decided to take the cars elsewhere and photograph them all around the UK.
The cars have been on a tour around the country, in locations in Glasgow, Newcastle, Aberdeenshire and London.
In summer of 2020, Ross would go on daily walks, which is when he started taking out one of his sons cars and taking pictures of it on his phone. His six-year-old son loves Hot Wheels, and Ross says he had now "caught the bug".
"It's also been a fun hobby for me and Daniel to do together. He likes copying my photos and creating his own. Seeing him sprawled flat on a pavement to get the perfect angle is pretty funny."
"After a few weeks, I set myself the challenge of doing it for a full year and then thought I'd stop. But clearly I was hooked and another 635 days on, I'm still at it. The great thing now is that the world has opened up a lot more so it's become a pictorial diary of my life," says Ross.
The cars have been photographed in front of several iconic sights, including Buckingham Palace, the Finnieston Crane, and the Tyne Bridge.
Ross said: "It's exciting when I go away for a couple of days and the first thing I pack are the Hot Wheels. London is amazing for locations although the one downside of it no longer being lockdown is places are far busier and getting shots without people in them is a challenge."
He has also appreciated the reaction from the wider community about his posts, saying he has received massages from the USA and Japan.
Ross is unsure whether he will continue to take the pictures, but it's clear he has received great response for it.
"I said after a year of doing it that I would stop. Now I've done 1,000 days straight and seen my pictures progress from very amateur efforts to something more pleasing, I've got a big decision to make!"