Woman admits killing baby son in Fraserburgh as murder conviction overturned
- Published
A woman has admitted killing her newborn baby after her conviction for murdering the child was overturned by the appeal court.
Ineta Dzinguviene had been found guilty of smothering her son with clingfilm in Fraserburgh in 2010.
She was jailed for life.
However the murder conviction was quashed, and Dzinguviene - now 38 - admitted the culpable homicide of her son on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
The then 26-year-old was jailed for a minimum of 15 years at the High Court in Glasgow in June 2011.
The case had been referred back to the appeal court last year.
Psychiatrists discovered she had been suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and battered women's syndrome at the time of the killing.
She will be sentenced at a later date.