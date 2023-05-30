Two arrests in Aberdeen after woman left in serious condition
Two people have been arrested after a woman was left in a serious condition following a disturbance in Aberdeen.
Emergency services were called to the city's Hutcheon Street at about 00:50 on Tuesday.
Police Scotland said the 33-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
A 36-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing. Hutcheon Street remains closed.