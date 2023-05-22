Aberdeenshire Council leader ousted as head of Conservative party group
- Published
The leader of Aberdeenshire Council has been ousted as the head of the local authority's Conservative party group.
Mark Findlater took over as leader of the Tory group shortly before last year's elections.
He took the helm of the authority as part of a coalition with Lib Dem and independent councillors.
At the group's annual general meeting (AGM) at the weekend, councillor Gillian Owen won a vote to take over the leadership.
She will now face a vote of the full council to take on the leadership of the local authority.
In a statement from the party, Troup councillor Mr Findlater said leading the council had been an "honour and a privilege" during "challenging" times.
'Deserves credit'
"I wish Gillian all the best in her new role," he said.
His replacement, the councillor for Ellon and district, said: "I would like to thank members for their backing at the AGM vote.
"Since he was first elected, Mark has been an exemplary councillor, and deserves credit for his hard work and commitment to Troup and all of Aberdeenshire."
Aberdeenshire Council said Mr Findlater was currently still leader of the local authority, and that changes in leadership must be agreed at full council which next meets on 29 June.