Dog rescued after falling over cliff edge at Cullen
A dog has been rescued after falling about 100ft (30m) down a cliff in Moray.
Rescue teams were called to the site near Cullen Golf Club on Thursday morning.
Bailey the nine-month-old Collie had ended up on a ledge about halfway down the 60m cliff.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard personnel worked together to get Bailey to safety after a line rescue operation.
Bailey was reunited with relieved owner Nicola Jones.
SFRS area commander Chay Ewing said: "I'm delighted this incident had a positive outcome and Bailey was reunited with his owner.
"This incident also demonstrates how we work closely with our other emergency service partners, such as HM Coastguard.
"As a humanitarian organisation, SFRS crews use their technical training and expertise as well as specialist equipment to rescue animals.
"This can prevent members of the public placing themselves at risk by trying to effect their own rescue."