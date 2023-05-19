Inverurie GP practice with 25,000 patient reverses plan to end NHS contract
- Published
One of Scotland's largest GP practices - with more than 25,000 patients - has reversed its decision to hand back its NHS contract over recruitment issues.
Inverurie Medical Group announced in March that it would end its NHS Grampian contract in September.
The operator said it could not offer the level of care it wanted as there were not enough GPs for recruitment.
However, the partners have now said they believe it can run sustainably going forward.
Inverurie Medical Group said a new business plan has been developed, aimed at improved working practices.
It will remain as the contract holder for the populations of Inverurie, Rhynie and Kintore.
'Recruitment remains challenging'
Practice partner Dr Sheeja Kolangara said: "The decision to end our contract was incredibly difficult and as a partnership of GPs we really felt that we had done all that we could.
"However, we have come to realise that there is so much more that we can do.
"Whilst GP recruitment will remain challenging, we believe that making the changes we have identified we will be in a good position to continue into the future."
Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership - which runs services for Aberdeenshire Council and NHS Grampian - could have taken on the NHS practice itself if new operators were not found to run the service.
Central Aberdeenshire interim partnership manager Alex Pirrie said: "Our team has been working closely with Inverurie Medical Group.
"We welcome their decision and look forward to continuing our close working relationship with them and their patients."