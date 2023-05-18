Police name diver missing after search called off in Pentland Firth
Police have named a diver who went missing in the Pentland Firth as 64-year-old Grant Wright.
Mr Wright, who is from the Moray area, was reported missing at 20:25 on Tuesday.
An air and sea search was launched south east of Swona in the Orkney islands.
HM Coastguard, who were co-ordinating the operation, said the search was called off on Wednesday afternoon after the diver could not be found.
The operation involved three Coastguard helicopters from Sumburgh, Stornoway and Inverness, a Coastguard plane from Humberside, and Coastguard rescue teams from St Margaret's Hope, Kirkwall, Dunoon and Scrabster.
Police Scotland confirmed Mr Wright's family were being "kept informed and supported by officers".
A spokesperson for the force said: "Anyone with any information which could assist our inquiries is urged to contact 101."