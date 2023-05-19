Man who murdered his grandmother in Forres jailed for life
- Published
A man who murdered his 84-year-old grandmother in a drunken attack in her Moray home has been jailed for life.
Scott McCulloch, 26, repeatedly punched Patricia Bitters and stamped on her in Forres in August last year.
Mrs Bitters - who had mobility issues - died six days later in hospital.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Beckett told McCulloch - who admitted murder - he must serve at least 15 years in prison before he can be considered for release.
McCulloch had been living with his grandmother for about five years.
After the attack, McCulloch told a neighbour: "She kept on and on and on at me. I told her I was going to commit suicide and she said 'what's stopping you?'."
The court heard former barmaid Mrs Bitters, who was 4ft 9in (1.45m) tall had 13 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Advocate depute Nicola Gilchrist, prosecuting, said: "Over the years Mrs Bitters' health deteriorated leading to mobility issues.
"Due to these issues she preferred to stay within her home. Scott McCulloch provided care to his grandmother, assisting her with day to day living. shopping and medical appointments."
The prosecutor said that on the day of the attack McCulloch visited a neighbour to mow his lawn.
He took a six-pack of cider with him and the neighbour noted that during the work he was becoming more difficult to understand which he put down to his drinking.
Later that evening another neighbour heard a disturbance coming from Mrs Bitter's bungalow.
She heard a male shouting aggressively and a woman screaming: "Help, help, stop, stop, no." before she fell silent.
McCulloch was found on the pavement outside his grandmother's home.
He said: "I have killed my granny. I have killed my granny. I didn't mean to do it."
'Brutal violence'
Defence counsel Donald Findlay KC said that McCulloch was "profoundly sorry" and added: "He finds it difficult to come to terms with why this has happened, but has to accept it has."
"He looked after his grandmother. They had their differences, but there does not seem to have been any simmering malice or resentment," he said.
Lord Beckett told him: "After drinking heavily you inflicted sustained, brutal violence causing appalling injuries which inevitably proved fatal after some days in hospital.
"She had given you a home and was entitled to expect your protection and support in return."
Procurator Fiscal David Green, who leads on homicide prosecutions for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: "Scott McCulloch subjected his elderly grandmother to an appallingly violent assault. He murdered a woman who trusted him and relied upon him for her care.
"His actions have had a devastating effect on the family.
"Our thoughts are with the relatives of Mrs Bitters as they try to come to terms with their loss."