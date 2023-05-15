Major rescue operation launched after boat fire off Aberdeenshire coast
A major rescue operation was launched after a boat caught fire off the Aberdeenshire coast.
A Coastguard rescue helicopter was sent to the scene off Dunnottar Castle, Stonehaven, on Monday afternoon.
The RNLI inshore lifeboat from Stonehaven safely picked up the only person who had been on board, after taking to a life raft.
The Scottish Ambulance Service was sent to meet the lifeboat at Stonehaven harbour.
The boat washed up at Dunnottar.