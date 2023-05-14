Aberdeen City Council co-leader Alex Nicoll quits role
Aberdeen City Council's co-leader Alex Nicoll has quit his role and told the SNP that he will no longer lead its group in the city.
The council is run by a joint SNP-Lib Dem administration, with Mr Nicoll as SNP group leader since January 2020.
Mr Nicoll said he would not seek re-election at the SNP group's upcoming Annual General Meeting.
In a statement, he said the role had been "a real honour" and he planned to continue on as a city councillor.
SNP members will meet on Monday evening to elect a new leader.
His resignation comes amid campaigning by community groups to stop the closure of six libraries in the city.
The local authority set its budget in March, with a review of library provisions estimated to save £280,000.
Mr Nicoll was first elected to Aberdeen City Council in October 2015.
He said: "After discussions with my family and friends, I have decided not to seek re-election as leader.
"I am incredibly thankful to the many people who have supported me on my journey, which has taken me from growing up in Heathryfold to leading Aberdeen City Council."