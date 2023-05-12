Man jailed for five years for chair leg attack in Aberdeen
- Published
A man has been jailed for five years in Aberdeen for a violent attack on another man with a broken chair leg.
Andrew Wallace, 48, attacked Lee Sinclair at Marischal Court in August last year. He kicked and stamped on him before striking him on the head with the wooden chair leg.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard how mobile phone footage from a witness helped bring Wallace to justice.
Wallace admitted assaulting Mr Sinclair to the danger of his life.
He needed urgent medical treatment and doctors found that he a subdural haematoma - a serious condition where blood collects between the skull and the brain.
Wallace had 51 previous convictions and has served 33 prison sentences in the past.
Advocate depute David Dickson, prosecuting, said the pair had been drinking and fell out.
"Both parties began to push and swing at each other," he said.
"During this scuffle the table in the living room was pushed into the wall and it broke into bits causing the table legs to fall off.
"The accused thereafter repeatedly kicked the complainer on the body, stamped on his body and repeatedly struck him on the head with a wooden leg.
"Lee Sinclair is observed attempting to protect himself from the repeated blows to his body."
'Cowardly and vicious'
Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said: "He has a lengthy record of previous convictions and a history of addiction."
Mr Gilmartin told judge Lord Arthurson that Wallace had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
He added: "He was immediately remorseful. Mr Wallace has instructed me to publicly apologise for his behaviour to the complainer."
Jailing Wallace for five years, Lord Arthurson said: "You have an appalling criminal record. This was a cowardly and vicious attack."
Lord Arthurson told Wallace that he would have received a seven-and-a-half year prison term if he had not pleaded guilty.