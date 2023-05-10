Campaigners lodge judicial review bid over Aberdeen library closure
A petition for a judicial review of the closure of an Aberdeen library and swimming pool has been lodged.
Aberdeen City Council announced the closure of six libraries in March following the passing of the administration's budget.
The closure of Bucksburn Swimming Pool was also approved.
Lawyers working with campaigners have now lodged a first petition for judicial review. It covers the both the pool and Woodside Library.
Further petitions for Ferryhill, Cults, Cornhill, Kaimhill and Northfield libraries are expected to be lodged later this week.
Aberdeen City Council has said it will not comment on ongoing legal matters.
Representatives from the Save Aberdeen Libraries and Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool campaigns previously met with lawyers from Govan Law Centre and Grampian Community Law Centre.
The legal advice was the closures may be unlawful and susceptible to legal challenge by way of a petition for judicial review in the Court of Session in Edinburgh.
The SNP/Lib Dem administration's spending plans were passed on 1 March.