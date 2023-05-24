Jill Barclay: Man admits rape and murder of mother-of-two in Aberdeen
- Published
A man has admitted raping and murdering a mother-of-two in Aberdeen.
The body of 47-year-old Jill Barclay - which had been set on fire - was discovered in the Dyce area of the city in September last year.
Rhys Bennett, 23, of Ballingry, Fife, admitted his guilt at the High Court in Edinburgh.
The victim was described as a "deeply loved life partner, mother and daughter".
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
