Jill Barclay: Man jailed for rape and murder of mother-of-two in Aberdeen
- Published
A man has been jailed for at least 24 years for the rape and murder of a mother-of-two in Aberdeen.
The body of 47-year-old Jill Barclay was found in the street, after being set on fire, in the Dyce area of the city in September last year.
Rhys Bennett, 23, of Ballingry, Fife, admitted the charges at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Ms Barclay was described by her family as a "deeply loved life partner, mother and daughter".
The court heard that Bennet had been diagnosed with a mental disorder, and apologised for what he had done.
Ms Barclay, who worked for energy services firm Petrofac, was found dead in a street close to the Marriot Hotel, at about 03:30 on 17 September.
Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Aberdeen in November after her murder.
They called for action to make city streets safer for women, with more taxis and improved street lighting.
In a tribute at her funeral, her family said: "Jill lived a full and happy life, packing more into her 47 years than some do in an entire lifetime.
"She was struck down in her prime, in an act of unimaginable cruelty.
"It is outrageous that a woman cannot walk home safely at night."
Her partner of 20 years - who did not wish to be named - described her as his "soul mate, the love of his life".
City councillor Sandra Macdonald, a member of the Aberdeen Women's Alliance, organised the street safety march after Ms Barclay's death.
She told BBC Scotland; "I think there was a real reckoning within the city and I do hope out of all of that there will come changes so this never happens again.
"I think in general Aberdeen is a very safe city to live in. But there are ways we can improve the infrastructure."