RAF Lossiemouth fighters scrambled to Russian military aircraft
- Published
RAF Lossiemouth fighters have been scrambled to intercept a Russian military aircraft near UK airspace.
Typhoon fighters and a Norwegian F-35A fighter aircraft were launched as part of Nato's response on Sunday.
The RAF said at no point did the Russian aircraft enter UK airspace.
Incidents like this - known as quick reaction alerts - are not uncommon and involve RAF crews shadowing Russian military aircraft near UK airspace.
They have occurred since the Cold War era.
The RAF said the Russian aircraft - a Tu-142 Maritime Patrol aircraft - approached from the north east and flew in international airspace over the Norwegian Sea and North Atlantic Ocean.
Tu-142 aircraft are used for reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare.
Four similar aircrafts were intercepted in February last year at the beginning of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
One of the Typhoon pilots that carried out the interception said: "[The] scramble demonstrated the close working relationships we have with our Nato colleagues.
"After scrambling to intercept the Russian aircraft, we were in close contact with RAF battlespace managers, who directed us towards the aircraft and relayed orders throughout, ensuring we could confirm where they were and what they were doing at all times."