Car driver critical after crash with bus in Aberdeen
A car driver is critical in hospital after a crash with a bus in Aberdeen.
Police said 37-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident at about 19:40 on Sunday.
The car and a single-decker bus collided on the A92 Parkway between the roundabout junctions of Fairview Road and Gordon Brae.
A 42-year-old female passenger in the car was also taken to hospital for treatment but later discharged. The man remains in a critical condition.
A male passenger from the bus was treated at the scene.
Sgt Sarah Ritchie, of North East road policing, said: "Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information to contact us."
